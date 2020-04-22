Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $840.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $847.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $95.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $882.26. 2,352,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

