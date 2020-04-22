Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CDXC stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.23. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chromadex by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chromadex in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

