Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Holdings Cut by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,067 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Chubb worth $34,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. 4,864,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,144. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.69.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

