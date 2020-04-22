Chubb Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,045 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,485% compared to the average volume of 129 put options.

Shares of CB stock traded down $6.17 on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. 4,864,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,144. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.38.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.69.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

