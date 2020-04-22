Cigna (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Down to $177.91

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $171.78, but opened at $177.91. Cigna shares last traded at $183.97, with a volume of 89,348 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James raised Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,675,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

