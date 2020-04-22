Citigroup Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $43.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.64.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 20,074,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,863,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

