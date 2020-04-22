Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Gap Down to $41.57

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.79, but opened at $41.57. Citigroup shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 13,683,371 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

