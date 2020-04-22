Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 13,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,708. The stock has a market cap of $172.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

