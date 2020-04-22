Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Clearfield by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

