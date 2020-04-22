Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.28

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.2783 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 363,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.