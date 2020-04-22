Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 185,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,383. Cohu has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 251.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 387,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

