Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Receives $28.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of CFX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 730,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,440. Colfax has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Colfax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

