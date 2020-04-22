Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Receives $28.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.93.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
Shares of CFX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 730,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,440. Colfax has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Colfax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.