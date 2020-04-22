Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

CIGI stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 97,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Colliers International Group news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

