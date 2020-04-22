Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down to $3.39

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.39. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 60,134 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $405.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.