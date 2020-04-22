Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNCE. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 169,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $309.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $69,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

