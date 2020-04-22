Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 54,966 iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,089,000 after buying an additional 391,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after buying an additional 322,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,418.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 196,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,449,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $62.57. 1,139,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,912. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

