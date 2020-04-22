Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. 6,483,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,482,194. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

