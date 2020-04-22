Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 350,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 510,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $31.39.

