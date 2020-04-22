Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 600,032 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16,470.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $33,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,053,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,352. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

