Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 360 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 928,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,389 shares of company stock worth $2,209,971. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

