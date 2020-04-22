Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 87 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $14.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.85. 1,257,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,318. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

