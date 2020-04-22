Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,936,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,093,674. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.