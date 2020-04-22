Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. 9,818,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

