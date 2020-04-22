Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $11.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3,310.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $139.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,074. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

