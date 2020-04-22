Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $162,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.19. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

