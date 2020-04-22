Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

