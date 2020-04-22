Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 10,408,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,116,961. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

