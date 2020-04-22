Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 27,899,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,328,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

