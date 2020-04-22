Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.93. 2,067,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,603. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.