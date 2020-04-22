Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. 12,080,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,052,864. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

