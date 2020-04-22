Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $341.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.69.

NYSE TMO traded up $15.97 on Wednesday, hitting $335.59. 2,321,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,248. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.47. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

