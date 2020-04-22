Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 567.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 729.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,141 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after buying an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 404,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.48.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. 2,326,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.99. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

