Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Emerson Electric by 28.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Emerson Electric by 106.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 109.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 59,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

