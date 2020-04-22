Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.34. 1,071,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

