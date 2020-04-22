Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lowered by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 337,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 724,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $206,656,000 after buying an additional 128,575 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.74. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

