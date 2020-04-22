CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NCYF)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NCYF opened at GBX 46.31 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.55 million and a P/E ratio of 24.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 61.80 ($0.81).

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Duncan Baxter bought 85,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £30,857.40 ($40,591.16).

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.