CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYRX. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 270,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,816. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $660.38 million, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at $1,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,692 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,592,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

