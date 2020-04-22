Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.10.
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 427,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
