Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Middleton & Co Inc MA’s 5th Largest Position

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,820. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $147.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.