Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.16. 367,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

