Dell (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down to $37.40

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.87, but opened at $37.40. Dell shares last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 50,367 shares trading hands.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,660 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 22.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Dell by 7.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 6.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

