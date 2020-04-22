Dell (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down to $37.40

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.87, but opened at $37.40. Dell shares last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 50,367 shares trading hands.
DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.
In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,660 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 22.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Dell by 7.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell by 6.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.