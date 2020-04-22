DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.46. DHT shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 605,262 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

