DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.46. DHT shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 605,262 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
