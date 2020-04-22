DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.70. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.