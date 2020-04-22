Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIOD. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. Diodes has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,160.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

