Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $589.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

