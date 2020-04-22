DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

DLH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.80. DLH has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 52,865 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $243,179.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 165,955 shares of company stock worth $757,372. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of DLH by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in DLH by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

