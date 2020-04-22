DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3J) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3J) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DP3J opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.74.

About DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001

Downing THREE VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in interests in leisure, entertainment, and hotels; development and construction; and support services businesses.

