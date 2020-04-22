DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP2G) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP2G) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Wednesday. DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a 52 week low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.20 ($0.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.48.

Dividend History for DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP2G)

