DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.00

Shares of DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as low as $8.61. DREAM Unlimited shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 64,312 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on DREAM Unlimited from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $814.99 million and a PE ratio of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$383.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DREAM Unlimited Corp will post 0.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from DREAM Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. DREAM Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

About DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

