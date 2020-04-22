Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,267. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

